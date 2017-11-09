On this episode of The Curb podcast, co-hosts Bluu and LahGic politic over everything from Weinstein and Take a Knee protests to Eminem's BET freestyle.

On this episode of The Curb, the boys are back at it. After a long hiatus, Bluu and Lahgic return with those uninhibited opinions to spark those curbside conversations. The duo looks at the new digital relationship paradigm, examines the recent revelations of rampant sexual misconduct in Hollywood and asks the question – does innocent until proven guilty still exist?

They also comment on Donald Trump’s inane genius or idiocy and whether or not the President and the NFL have muddied Colin Kaepernick’s message.

Take a listen and drop us a comment. #TheCurbPodcast + @MaajinnBluu + @LahGic + @UrbanologyMag

Recorded & engineered by @NorthEnglishYHW

The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the hosts and guests, and not a reflection of the views and opinions of Urbanology Magazine as a company, its team members, affiliates, readers or clients.