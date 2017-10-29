Cassie gives us a glimpse into her new music, as she drops a self-titled 10-minute short film that explores a dysfunctional relationship that she describes in the film, “to be like an aggravating high that you want to go away . . . but that you never want to go away.”

The film is the backdrop for her latest single “Love A Loser” featuring rapper G-Eazy and her upcoming single titled “Don’t Play It Safe”. Like the sound and style she gave us back in 2013, with the Rock-A-Bye-Baby mixtape, her vocals are laid back and chill.

cassie. (Short Film) by Cassie on VEVO.

The visuals are of the singer on a desert road trip to nowhere wrapped up in an emotional whirlwind with her on-screen boyfriend, actor, Cristoforo Donadi. The singer/actress/model sports stand-out, edgy, feminine street-style looks, courtesy of fashion stylist Derek S. Roche. For example, she wears a lace plaid crop with denim overalls, gold rings and diamond cherry earrings in one look and a sliver studded biker jacket with a black two-piece set and heels for another.

With this release, Cassie proves she’s mastering her sound, is more than the ‘just a mogul’s girlfriend’ label some put on her and that she’s here to stay in the music industry.

Photo Credit: Screengrab from video // Note: Video contains explicit language.