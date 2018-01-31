On this episode of The Curb podcast, co-hosts Bluu and LahGic go in on everything from culture vultures to the price tag on integrity. Listen in.

It’s 2018. Bluu and LahGic return with those uninhibited opinions reserved just for The Curb.

Top of mind is the apparent decline of Eminem. Has the so-called “Rap God” sacrificed entertainment to convey a message?

Also on deck: the recent H&M controversy (can we all afford to only shop at Zara?); the impending awesomeness of Black Panther and how its release is being perceived by the culture; the “troll of all trolls,” President Trump, and how he might just be taking us all for a ride.

