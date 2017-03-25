New VaporMax touted as the lightest Air Max shoe ever.

The original Nike Air Max sneaker was inspired by the idea of making the invisible visible. The concept is what prompted the creation of a transparent air unit by Tinker Hatfield, in the heel of the first Air Max kicks in 1987.

That notion has expanded with this year’s groundbreaking VaporMax design. The sneaker comes equipped with a full-length visible sole designed to flow fluidly with the natural motion of your foot. In other words, you are literally walking on air.















The designers at Nike basically found a way to eliminate the extra layers of foam that traditionally separate the upper and midsole to create a more comfortable and performance-enhancing shoe. The VaporMax upper is made from a flyknit material that sits harmoniously atop the extended air unit to make for what’s being touted as the lightest Air Max shoe ever. If Neo were to go for regular jobs before saving millions of innocent people from the hypnosis of the Matrix, these are the kicks he would wear.

The VaporMax will be available in four colourways: Oreo, grey/red, pure platinum and triple black. However, earlier this year, NikeLab and Japanese fashion label COMME des GARÇIONS teamed up for the first partnership with the innovative design and came out with a lace-free option. The slip-on shoe, which comes in monochromatic black and white, is rumoured to re-release alongside the lace-up version of the VaporMax tomorrow to commemorate Air Max Day 2017 and honour 30 years of Air.

Photos courtesy of Nike.