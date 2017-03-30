Nike celebrates 30 years of Air with Air Max bus.

Every year, sneaker enthusiasts worldwide take to their social media platforms on March 26 to celebrate the birth of the iconic Nike Air Max sneaker. The routine begins by gently scrubbing off the collection of dirt on the side of the soles, tossing the laces in with the laundry, then picking the perfect lighting and angle, before snapping a pic for the gram.















It was just three decades ago that engineer Tinker Hatfield was challenged to design an innovative sneaker for Nike and developed the blueprint for the first Air Max shoe. Hatfield, inspired by the Centre Pompidou building in Paris, France, created a sneaker that not only catered beautifully to performance athletes, but one that became a catalyst in street culture across the globe. With time, the sneaker would evolve, growing scales and spots, transformative colourways and advancing in functionality.

This month, to celebrate 30 years of Air, Nike Canada took the revolution to the road with the Nike Air Max bus. For a few weeks, the flaming orange double decker bus cruised throughout the Greater Toronto Area, stopping at several sneaker retail stores stocked with a collection of staple silhouettes.























Inside the mountainous machine, Nike displayed some OG styles as well as a Kiss My Airs gumball machine where guests had the chance to win a pair of the Air Max 1 grails at its original price or a limited-edition Air Max pin.

Nike also deemed March the month of Air Max and will be re-releasing some highly sought-after styles, like the Air Max 1 atmos Elephant, in the days leading up to the launch of the new Nike Air VaporMax on March 26.

Photos by. Garfield Connell & Courtesy of Nike Toronto