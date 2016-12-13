1, 2, 3, the devil’s after Ab-Soul in new track off DWTW

To many people’s surprise — and delight — Ab-Soul has dropped a new album, Do What Thou Wilt, which followed the release of the project’s third single, “Threatening Nature.”

The latest release from the TDE camp is everything we’ve been missing from Ab-Soul. On this release, he finds himself delving deeper into a hole of theories and paranoia. Name dropping everyone from Queen Elizabeth to occult leader, Alleister Crowley, he questions everything from politics and gender roles to religion while tying it all together by the end of the song.

He questions everything from politics and gender roles to religion …

Right off the bat, Soulo opens up with a haunting interpolation of the children’s rhyme “1-2-3 Bible Song” paired with an ominous vocal sample.

“It go 1,2,3, the devil’s after me/4,5,6, she’s always throwing sticks/7,8,9, she misses every time/ Hallelujah, hallelujah.”

On this track, he goes no hook, flawlessly delivering two lyrically potent verses back to back.