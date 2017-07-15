Soothing soundscape on “Bad Habits” creates perfect backdrop for track oozing with raw emotion.

It takes just over 50 seconds for the vocals to drop on a l l i e’s “Bad Habits”, and it’s well worth the wait.

On the first single from her forthcoming 10-track independent debut Nightshade, the R&B and soul singer/songwriter reaches hearts and minds not just with her stunning voice, but also with her highly relatable message. “All these bad habits got the best of me,” she sings.

a l l i e’s got listeners right where she wants them: yearning for more.

The soothing soundscape laid down by producer Birthday Boy creates the perfect backdrop for a track oozing with raw emotion from the Toronto-born songstress who has shared the stage with SZA, Kelela and Tink in the past.

While a l l i e sings of spinning in circles until she loses control, when it comes to her music, if “Bad Habits” is evidence of what’s to come from her album, she’s most certainly in control. She’s got listeners right where she wants them: yearning for more.