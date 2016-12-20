Producer Promnite proves to be “master of moods”

Because of his SoundCloud endeavours, LA-based DJ/Producer Promnite has been dubbed the “master of moods,” a title well-earned on his powerful new track “Gunsmoke” featuring Florida rappers Denzel Curry and Nell and R&B/soul singer Twelve’Len, as well as North Carolina’s J.K. The Reaper, with additional production by Mr. Carmack.

A low, whirling auto-tuned harmony slowly twists the lid off of the song, followed by a muffled, rising synth that sounds like it’s stuck in the middle of the ocean. Above this floats Curry, Nell, J.K. and Twelve’Len’s chanty hook: “Gunsmoke, gunsmoke / Gunsmoke, gunsmoke / They don’t wanna see us go / They don’t wanna see us grow.”

After this, a short trumpet stab, paired with an 808 that cuts deep, steps up to the plate as frontrunner for the beat, dragging the other elements with them, only tamed by the force and flow of the vicious back-and-forth raps of Curry ad Nell showcase on the first verse.

An account of incarceration, growth, loss and striving against all odds, this song serves as the first single off Promnite’s new project — which is without a release date — that will be releasing on Fool’s Gold Records.