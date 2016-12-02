Amaal Nuux shows passion for global unity on new track

Somali-Canadian singer Amaal Nuux asks the big questions as she jumps back into the music ecosystem with her latest single “Who Are We?” The Toronto-based songstress is golden on this track that combines afro strings, drums and the silk of her voice to create a heartfelt ballad dedicated to people from all walks of life who are fighting for what they believe in.

“Individually we are one drop. Together we are an ocean,” Nuux quotes writer Ryunosuke Akutagawa on one of her Instagram posts promoting the single, further exhibiting her passion for global unity and compassion.

The song, which comes a few weeks after she released “Last Ones”, is the first single she’s shared publicly after a four-year hiatus from the music industry. Nuux is currently gearing up for a four-stop European tour set to launch early next year and her debut EP titled For The People is expected to drop in spring 2017.

Supplied press photo by Ishmil Waterman