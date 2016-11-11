Toronto artist flexes signature sound on "Nothing on Me"

Rexdale rapper/producer, Nav, is on the come up. Speculations point to him being an XO-affiliate, and he’s earned many notable industry co-signs. On his new single, the artist paints muddy pictures of drug use and melancholia through woozy, atmospheric synths and flamboyant lyrics.

It begins with a slippery loop that sounds like the backrooms at Toronto after-hour clubs, followed soon after by a warm synth that’s stuck in reverse.

It isn’t traditional, but it works to his advantage.

Nav’s voice is different. It’s nasally, at times mumbling, with hints of autotune. It isn’t traditional, but it works to his advantage. These factors have come together to form what is his signature sound — sad, cocky and introspective — and his fans can’t seem to get enough of it. Neither can Travis Scott. The Houston, TX rapper enlisted Nav for the hook on “Biebs in the Trap,” from his newest project, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, which was released in early September.

Considering this, it’s no wonder he’s gotten co-signs from The Weeknd, Metro Boomin’ and Kylie Jenner.