Toronto artist’s third single decorated with emotions

Bobby Uzóma invites you to a safe space, a sanctum of sorts. In this space, the walls are built with the chimes of ivory keys and the ambient sound of rain on tin. It’s a place where you can be alone and feel totally OK because there’s someone out there whose emotions mirror your own. “Alone” is that safe space. The track is Uzóma’s first single of 2017, a teaser for his forthcoming EP expected to drop this summer. “Alone” follows just two other songs that Uzóma has released since he debuted in 2015.

The Toronto-based singer utters the questions we ask ourselves, the questions we wish we could ask our loved ones. “Do you worry about me?”, “Do you care about me when I’m all alone?”, he sings.

“That was me talking to myself at first. Then it escalated to me talking to other people. One of the other people was my mom,” Uzóma explains.

“It’s mainly to make me feel better about sh*t, but if it happens to help other people as well it’s a bonus.”

It was at the age of eight that he left his home in Nigeria to live in Europe with family. It was also the last time he was able to see his mother.

“It was like that relationship where I don’t really feel like I know them anymore, but I do know them at the same time. There’s like that worry in the back of my head like do you worry about me when I’m alone? It has to be hard for a mom as well, as much as I was worried for myself. I was trying to think of what is it like for her.”

“Alone” is decorated with emotions, thoughts and feelings in relation to the friends, family and past relationships that have left their footprints on Uzóma’s heart. But mostly it acts as an artistic haven for him to decipher the maze of melancholy causing chaos in his head. Here, within these beautifully painted walls of this song is where you can finally let your guard down. There’s a vulnerable sweetness to the words in Uzóma’s music, like skinny dipping in honey and not caring if you ever came back up for air.

“Every time I create a song [I’m trying to] create a safe space for everyone who’s feeling how I was feeling at that exact moment when I was writing. [I’m] not going to lie, it’s mainly to make me feel better about sh*t, but if it happens to help other people as well it’s a bonus.”